Millburn Ridgefield Corp Grows Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,373 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.36% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $18,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $356,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.34. 11,810,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,572,436. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

