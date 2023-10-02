Millburn Ridgefield Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,311 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $17,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 467,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,959,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,393,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,591,757,000 after acquiring an additional 364,850,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,043,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,804. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.