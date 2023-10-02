WestEnd Advisors LLC Buys 57,106 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,106 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned 1.16% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $149,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $112.49. 3,663,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,071. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.90.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

