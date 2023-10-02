Nilsine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.8% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

TT traded down $4.68 on Monday, reaching $198.23. 479,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,436. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $211.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.25. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.59.

View Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.