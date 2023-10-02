Graypoint LLC Takes $5.01 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 122,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,513,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,172,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $65.97.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

