Graypoint LLC Takes $3.38 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMXC. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

EMXC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,499. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

