ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $54.38

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.38, but opened at $52.29. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 1,094,619 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $691.35.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOIL. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.