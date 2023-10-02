Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 977 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC owned 0.73% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,536,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 277.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $1,450,000.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

XTN traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.59. 9,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,364. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.14. The stock has a market cap of $225.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.