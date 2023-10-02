Nilsine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Union Pacific by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $2.30 on Monday, hitting $201.33. 824,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.27 and a 200-day moving average of $206.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.69.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

