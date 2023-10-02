Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 26,780,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,182,664. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $56,477.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $56,477.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,583,543 shares of company stock worth $48,750,994. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

