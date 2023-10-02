Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.53. 2,440,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,754,118. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

