SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.91. 5,449,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,860,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.