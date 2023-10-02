Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 140 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,696 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.2% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,027 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DKS traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,250. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $132.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

