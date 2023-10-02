Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 160 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.11. 421,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,856. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.46 and a 12-month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

