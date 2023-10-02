Nilsine Partners LLC Increases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $5,410,371,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FANG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.38. The stock had a trading volume of 639,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

