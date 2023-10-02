Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) is Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s 7th Largest Position

Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $379,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO remained flat at $20.67 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 207,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,418. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

