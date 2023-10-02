PSI Advisors LLC Sells 3,725 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.88. 11,222,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,589,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

