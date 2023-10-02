iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,347. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

