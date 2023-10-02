Berenberg Bank Trims Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Target Price to GBX 170

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 255 ($3.11) to GBX 170 ($2.08) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Microlise Group Stock Performance
Shares of Microlise Group stock remained flat at GBX 115 ($1.40) during mid-day trading on Friday. 928,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,374. The company has a market capitalization of £133.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11,000.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.94. Microlise Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97.50 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 180 ($2.20).
About Microlise Group
