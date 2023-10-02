Berenberg Bank Trims Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Target Price to GBX 170

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 255 ($3.11) to GBX 170 ($2.08) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microlise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Microlise Group stock remained flat at GBX 115 ($1.40) during mid-day trading on Friday. 928,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,374. The company has a market capitalization of £133.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11,000.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.94. Microlise Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97.50 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 180 ($2.20).

About Microlise Group

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

