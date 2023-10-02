Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,676,000 after purchasing an additional 305,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.11. 4,658,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,697,893. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

