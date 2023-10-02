BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given New GBX 135 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 135 ($1.65) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 146 ($1.78) to GBX 120 ($1.47) in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.75) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 164.29 ($2.01).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

