Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $359.93. 13,658,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,358,613. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.88 and its 200-day moving average is $351.48. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.