Nilsine Partners LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,698 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Boeing by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,336. The firm has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $243.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

