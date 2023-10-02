First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Stake Lessened by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC owned approximately 1.36% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,681.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.90. 36,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,851. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

