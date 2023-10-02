Nilsine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International accounts for 1.1% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nilsine Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Tempur Sealy International worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 99.1% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,006,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,110,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth approximately $54,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,520. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

