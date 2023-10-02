Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 13,782 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC owned 0.38% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $680,551,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5,985.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after buying an additional 359,149 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,039,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,962,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,621.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 186,865 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $67.59. 29,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,499. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $75.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1323 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

