iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. iShares MSCI France ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 98,060.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,637,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,449,000 after buying an additional 13,623,500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,469,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,631,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.88. 347,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $892.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

