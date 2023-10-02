Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 540 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILF. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 273,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,201,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,560,000 after acquiring an additional 186,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,358,000.

Shares of ILF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.03. 587,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,312. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

