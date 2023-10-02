First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,818,180,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

LMBS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,638. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

