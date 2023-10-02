Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $418,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $694.85. The stock had a trading volume of 108,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,756. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $488.23 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $708.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $703.22.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

