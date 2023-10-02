Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $555,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,840 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.86. 1,418,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.34. The firm has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

