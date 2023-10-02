Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $2.12 Million Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned about 0.06% of Black Stone Minerals worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 34.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 202,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.33 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 75.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

