Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Southern were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in Southern by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Southern by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.32. 2,603,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,692. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.