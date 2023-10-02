Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $403,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 127.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WMB traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.