iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.35. 13,543,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.17.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

