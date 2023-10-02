Graypoint LLC Buys 367,901 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 261.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,901 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $16,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,103. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

