Graypoint LLC Has $25.03 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,257 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.5% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $25,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 871,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,239,000 after purchasing an additional 206,019 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.76. 2,606,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,654. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.