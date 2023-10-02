Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 300 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 189,962 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.72. 653,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,433. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

