Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $31.41 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 502,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Donaldson accounts for approximately 3.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $31,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,086,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 404,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.68. 115,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,644. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

