Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Nordson makes up approximately 5.5% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned 0.38% of Nordson worth $53,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 20.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 6.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 92,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 225.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 12.3% in the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Down 0.7 %

NDSN traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $221.61. 57,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,677. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $253.40. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.74 and its 200-day moving average is $229.62.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

