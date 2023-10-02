Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,028 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,754,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,204. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average of $146.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $161.17.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

