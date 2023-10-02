Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,648,000 after buying an additional 8,888,144 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $18,295,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 740,961 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $12,023,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.56. 847,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,423. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.67 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 253.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $653,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,750 shares of company stock worth $176,923 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

