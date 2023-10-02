PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.32. 458,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,556. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

