Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,556 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,775,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,751,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.