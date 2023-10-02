Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 660 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 152,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holland Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJH traded down $2.49 on Monday, reaching $246.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,101. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.01 and a 200-day moving average of $254.20.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

