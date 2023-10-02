Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 15,031 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.79. 20,014,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,083,594. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.77 and a 12-month high of $109.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2886 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

