Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.40. The company had a trading volume of 612,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.96 and a 200 day moving average of $195.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.08 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

