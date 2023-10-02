Ontology Gas (ONG) Hits Market Cap of $82.11 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $82.11 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,432,077 tokens. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a robust blockchain platform designed for real-world applications, aiming to enable seamless collaboration between blockchain and existing systems. It offers tools for identity verification, data exchange, and business processes. Created by the Chinese company Onchain, led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang, Ontology expands blockchain’s potential beyond cryptocurrencies for business adoption. Ontology Gas ($ONG) is the platform’s utility token, used for transactions, smart contracts, and computational tasks on the Ontology network. It also incentivizes participation and network maintenance by being generated and distributed to ONT token holders who stake their tokens. This supports the platform’s sustainability and growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

