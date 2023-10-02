Grin (GRIN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $57,102.38

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $57,102.38 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,990.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00238592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00894876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.36 or 0.00526269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00058808 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00139791 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

