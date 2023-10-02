Northern Financial Advisors Inc Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,921 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.0% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.36. 1,493,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,025,615. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.23. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

